VIA collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate IoT solutions

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 25 August 2017]

VIA Technologies has announced it has joined Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT), ensuring customers get IoT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services.

VIA has developed a portfolio of embedded platform and system solutions for a variety of enterprise IoT and smart city applications, including energy management, industrial automation, in-vehicle transportation, healthcare, building automation, and digital signage. Its verified hardware platforms facilitate the integration of cloud-based applications for customers.

"Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT validates our ability to jumpstart customers' IoT projects with pre-tested device and operating system combinations," said Richard Brown, vice president of International Marketing at VIA. "Decreasing the usual customization and work required for compatibility ensures VIA helps customers get started quickly on their IoT solution."

"Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT extends our promise to bring IoT to business scale, starting with interoperable solutions from leading technology companies around the world," said Jerry Lee, director of Marketing for Azure Internet of Things at Microsoft. "With trusted offerings and verified partners, Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT accelerates the deployment of IoT even further."