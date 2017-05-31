WinMate hopes to merge sales agents in North America

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 31 May 2017]

WinMate, a maker of ruggedized tablets, industrial panel PCs and digital signage hopes to merge with long-term sales agents in the North America market, according to the company.

In the second half of 2017, WinMate will focus on car inspection solutions, logistics solutions and Industry 4.0-based automation, the company said.

WinMate's shareholders, at the 2017 meeting on May 26, approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$3.00 for 2016 and a plan to issue up to 15 million new shares for private placement to introduce strategic investors.

WinMate posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.347 billion (US$43.5 million), gross margin of 38.37%, net operating profit of NT$212.1 million, net profit of NT$184.3 million and net EPS of NT$3.06 for 2016.