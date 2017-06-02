Wistron invests in digital signage firm Videri

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 2 June 2017]

Wistron has announced plans to invest US$100 million in digital signage software company Videri. The investment is expected to further tighten the two firms' relationship since Wistron has partnered with Videri previously to develop digital signage products.

With Big Data analysis and cloud storage applications growing mature, digital signage products have becoming popular among retailers. Wistron has a business unit that handles digital signage business, and has investments in AOpen which also mainly focuses on the digital signage market.

Wistron pointed out that in the past, digital signage products required a multimedia box to display content, but new digital signage products are able to directly receive content from the cloud. Videri is a company focusing on developing cloud-based software solutions.

Wistron also announced plans to increase its investment by US$200 million in an affiliate in China which will be used to purchase land for new plants.