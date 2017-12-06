Catcher looks to strong performance in 4Q17

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

Notebook chassis maker Catcher Technology expects its performance for the fourth quarter of 2017 to be better than those recorded a quarter earlier and the same quarter of a year earlier, buoyed by its strong shipment momentum.

Catcher announced consolidated revenues of NT$11.1 billion (US$367.63 million) for November, down 10.4% on month, but rising 35.5% on year. The company has seen its on-year revenue growth stand at above 30% for three consecutive months.

Catcher's combined consolidated revenues from January to November 2017 reached NT$84 billion, up 17.5% on year and were also higher than whole-year 2016's NT$79.1 billion.

Catcher chairman Allen Horng also recently pointed out that the company's 2018 operation will continue to enjoy the same growth drivers as in 2017, and even in the first quarter of 2018 - the traditional slow season - the company will still have a high utilization rate because of new products for the first half of the year.

Horng revealed that Catcher will start supplying chassis for a brand new product line outside of its existing three major categories. Some market watchers believe the new product line could be augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) devices.

Since Catcher's major client Apple has also been showing interest in developing an AR head-mounted display (HMD), the market watchers are speculating that Catcher's new product line could be connected with the US-based vendor.

Quanta Computer, another major upstream partner of Apple, has also been pushing AR HMD development and has recently received licenses from Israel-based AR optical component developer Lumus to manufacture camera lens with Lumus' technologies.

Prior to the cooperation, Quanta also participated in Lumus' fund raiser at the end of 2016.

AR/VR devices expected to be Catcher's next target.

Photo: Digitimes file photo