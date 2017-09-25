Young Fast shifting focus to niche touch panel market

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 25 September 2017]

Touch panel solution provider Young Fast Optoelectronics expects the ratio of shipments of its touch panels for industrial control, medical and niche market applications to account for 40-50% of its total sales in the second half of 2017 compared to 40% in the first half, according to company president Hsu Yi-chuan.

The latest products from the company include 3D curved touch panel solutions, up to 65-inch of capacitive touch panels and large-size electronic white boards.

The company also managed to report a net profit of NT$16 million (US$530,080) or an EPS of NT$0.11 per share for the second quarter of 2017, ending 16 consecutive quarters of losses.

The company expects its operating results to continue to improve in the second half of 2017 due to improved product mix.

Young Fast has also expanded its product lines to include Type-C cables, which have been verified by USB IF and have strong growth dynamics, Hsu said.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.20 to finish at NT$16.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 25 session.

Young Fast president Hsu Yi-chuan.

Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, September 2017