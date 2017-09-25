Taipei, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 08:43 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
30°C
Young Fast shifting focus to niche touch panel market
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 25 September 2017]

Touch panel solution provider Young Fast Optoelectronics expects the ratio of shipments of its touch panels for industrial control, medical and niche market applications to account for 40-50% of its total sales in the second half of 2017 compared to 40% in the first half, according to company president Hsu Yi-chuan.

The latest products from the company include 3D curved touch panel solutions, up to 65-inch of capacitive touch panels and large-size electronic white boards.

The company also managed to report a net profit of NT$16 million (US$530,080) or an EPS of NT$0.11 per share for the second quarter of 2017, ending 16 consecutive quarters of losses.

The company expects its operating results to continue to improve in the second half of 2017 due to improved product mix.

Young Fast has also expanded its product lines to include Type-C cables, which have been verified by USB IF and have strong growth dynamics, Hsu said.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.20 to finish at NT$16.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 25 session.

Young Fast president Hsu Yi-chuan

Young Fast president Hsu Yi-chuan.
Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, September 2017

Realtime news

  • Tongwei Solar to boost annual production capacity to 10.5GWp

    Before Going to Press | 10h 54min ago

  • Chongqing HKC breaks ground for second 8.6G line

    Before Going to Press | 10h 57min ago

  • GIS expects shipment momentum to continue into 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 4min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom signs cooperation MoU with Cisco

    Before Going to Press | 11h 12min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile to see ARPU grow significantly in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 17min ago

  • Taiwan market: HMD Global launches Nokia 8

    Before Going to Press | 11h 18min ago

  • Diode maker HY Electronic to put increased focus on automotive

    Before Going to Press | 11h 24min ago

  • MediaTek likely to meet high-end of 3Q17 guidance

    Before Going to Press | 11h 35min ago

  • AMD to launch 12nm Ryzen chips in February 2018

    Before Going to Press | 11h 39min ago

  • DRAM chipmakers to insert EUVL for sub-10nm node manufacturing

    Before Going to Press | 11h 44min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link