Lite-On Tech revenues drop on year in November

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 11 December 2017]

Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.527 billion (US$617.5 million) for November 2017, representing a 5.06% increase on month and 13.17% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$196.554 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 5.57% compared with the same time last year.

The optoelectronics business segment contributed a 19% share of total sales in November, according to the company. Thanks to the growing demand from invisible LED, ongoing market share gains in LED components, smooth delivery of LED vehicle lighting, coupled with street lighting's increased shipment to the Middle East market, overall LED related products posted a growth of approximately 20% on year.

The information technologies business accounted for 58%, of which, power supply revenues posted a growth of approximately 20% on year, driven by ongoing delivery growths of high-end server and networking power management systems for cloud computing as well as power supplies for AI smart home devices, Lite-On Tech said. Moreover, market share gains in HIS (human input solutions - PC keyboards and peripherals), and delivery growth in laser models of multi-function peripherals also supported the information technologies segment to achieve a revenue growth of 6% on year in November. Meanwhile, the storage segment accounted for 15% of total revenues.

For the year of 2016, Lite-On Tech totaled NT$229.541 billion in consolidated revenues, up 5.88% sequentially on year.

Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 18,527 5.1% (13.2%) 196,554 (5.6%) Oct-17 17,636 (11.2%) (14.2%) 178,026 (4.7%) Sep-17 19,853 6.6% (10.8%) 160,391 (3.5%) Aug-17 18,620 6.3% (11.6%) 140,538 (2.4%) Jul-17 17,517 (10.3%) (9.6%) 121,918 (0.8%) Jun-17 19,534 16.9% 2.2% 104,401 0.8% May-17 16,704 (0.7%) (4.2%) 84,867 0.5% Apr-17 16,815 (12%) (2.4%) 68,163 1.7% Mar-17 19,109 19.3% 3.9% 51,348 3.1% Feb-17 16,024 (1.2%) 13.8% 32,239 2.6% Jan-17 16,215 (24.2%) (6.5%) 16,215 (6.5%) Dec-16 21,388 0.2% 12.4% 229,541 5.9% Nov-16 21,337 3.8% 13.4% 208,154 5.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017