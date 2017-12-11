Taipei, Wednesday, December 13, 2017 02:31 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
17°C
Lite-On Tech revenues drop on year in November
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 11 December 2017]

Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.527 billion (US$617.5 million) for November 2017, representing a 5.06% increase on month and 13.17% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$196.554 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 5.57% compared with the same time last year.

The optoelectronics business segment contributed a 19% share of total sales in November, according to the company. Thanks to the growing demand from invisible LED, ongoing market share gains in LED components, smooth delivery of LED vehicle lighting, coupled with street lighting's increased shipment to the Middle East market, overall LED related products posted a growth of approximately 20% on year.

The information technologies business accounted for 58%, of which, power supply revenues posted a growth of approximately 20% on year, driven by ongoing delivery growths of high-end server and networking power management systems for cloud computing as well as power supplies for AI smart home devices, Lite-On Tech said. Moreover, market share gains in HIS (human input solutions - PC keyboards and peripherals), and delivery growth in laser models of multi-function peripherals also supported the information technologies segment to achieve a revenue growth of 6% on year in November. Meanwhile, the storage segment accounted for 15% of total revenues.

For the year of 2016, Lite-On Tech totaled NT$229.541 billion in consolidated revenues, up 5.88% sequentially on year.

Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)

Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Nov-17

18,527

5.1%

(13.2%)

196,554

(5.6%)

Oct-17

17,636

(11.2%)

(14.2%)

178,026

(4.7%)

Sep-17

19,853

6.6%

(10.8%)

160,391

(3.5%)

Aug-17

18,620

6.3%

(11.6%)

140,538

(2.4%)

Jul-17

17,517

(10.3%)

(9.6%)

121,918

(0.8%)

Jun-17

19,534

16.9%

2.2%

104,401

0.8%

May-17

16,704

(0.7%)

(4.2%)

84,867

0.5%

Apr-17

16,815

(12%)

(2.4%)

68,163

1.7%

Mar-17

19,109

19.3%

3.9%

51,348

3.1%

Feb-17

16,024

(1.2%)

13.8%

32,239

2.6%

Jan-17

16,215

(24.2%)

(6.5%)

16,215

(6.5%)

Dec-16

21,388

0.2%

12.4%

229,541

5.9%

Nov-16

21,337

3.8%

13.4%

208,154

5.3%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

Realtime news

  • SJ Semi signs purchase agreement with Advantest

    Before Going to Press | 4h 59min ago

  • China LED suppliers begin to slash prices

    Before Going to Press | 5h ago

  • Parade November performance meets market expectations

    Before Going to Press | 5h 1min ago

  • FocalTech to ship 60 million TDDI chips in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 5h 2min ago

  • GET to raise NT$600 million via private placement

    Before Going to Press | 5h 2min ago

  • Taiwan market: Aruba bullish in local market

    Before Going to Press | 5h 3min ago

  • Tsinghua Unigroup to join Lite-On subsidiary in Suzhou

    Before Going to Press | 5h 3min ago

  • Win Semi to buy HBT production equipment from Avago

    Before Going to Press | 5h 6min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link