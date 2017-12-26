Lite-On Tech to showcase automotive electronics at CES 2018

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EMS provider Lite-On Technology will showcase in-house-developed automotive electronic devices, including T-Box telematics, V2X (vehicle to everything) modules, HUDs (head-up displays), camera modules, radar sensors, LiDAR sensors, Qi wireless charging modules and smart LED headlights at the CES 2018 in Las Vegas during January 9-12, according to the company.

Lite-On Tech has developed V2X modules based on IEEE 802.11p: DSRC (dedicated short-range communication), mainly adopted in the North America market as well as 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) LTE-V (vehicle) mainly adopted in Europe and China. V2X modules are used in combination with ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

Camera modules developed by Lite-On Tech are for use in parking assistance systems, automatic braking systems, lane departure warning systems, fixed-speed cruise control systems and driver monitoring systems.

It has developed new HUD models featuring 2-meter wide-angle projection on windshields. For LED automotive headlights, it aims at a global market share of 15% in 2018.

For production of automotive electronics, Lite-On Tech is setting up a factory in southern Taiwan and another in Changzhou, eastern China, and expanding capacity at a factory in Mexico, according to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News.