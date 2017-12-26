IT + CE
Lite-On Tech to showcase automotive electronics at CES 2018
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Tuesday 26 December 2017

EMS provider Lite-On Technology will showcase in-house-developed automotive electronic devices, including T-Box telematics, V2X (vehicle to everything) modules, HUDs (head-up displays), camera modules, radar sensors, LiDAR sensors, Qi wireless charging modules and smart LED headlights at the CES 2018 in Las Vegas during January 9-12, according to the company.

Lite-On Tech has developed V2X modules based on IEEE 802.11p: DSRC (dedicated short-range communication), mainly adopted in the North America market as well as 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) LTE-V (vehicle) mainly adopted in Europe and China. V2X modules are used in combination with ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

Camera modules developed by Lite-On Tech are for use in parking assistance systems, automatic braking systems, lane departure warning systems, fixed-speed cruise control systems and driver monitoring systems.

It has developed new HUD models featuring 2-meter wide-angle projection on windshields. For LED automotive headlights, it aims at a global market share of 15% in 2018.

For production of automotive electronics, Lite-On Tech is setting up a factory in southern Taiwan and another in Changzhou, eastern China, and expanding capacity at a factory in Mexico, according to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.