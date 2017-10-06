Lite-On Tech to beef up marketing of IoT wireless communication modules

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology will focus marketing of wireless communication modules on IoT (Internet of Things) applications, with the sales proportion of the segment expected to rise from 11% in 2017 to 20% in 2018, according to the company.

Lite-On has produced wireless communication modules for more than 10 years, with initial use in Wi-Fi connectivity for notebooks and peak annual shipments amounting over 60 million units. Due to shrinking global demand for notebooks and increasing adoption of built-in Wi-Fi functionality, annual shipments of such modules had dropped to about 20 million units.

The company's wireless communication business group has shifted its focus to applications for smart TVs, audio devices, game consoles, smart home-use electric appliances and LED smart lighting since five years ago and consequently, total shipments rose to about 66 million units in 2016.

Lite-On will boost IoT application of wireless communication modules to smart city and smart factory solutions as well as LPWAN (low power wide area network) devices and smart home appliances, providing diverse models in small volumes.

Lite-On posted revenues of NT$6.0 billion (US$198 million) from wireless communication modules in 2016, accounting 2-3% of consolidated revenues, and aims to increase the revenues to NT$12-13 billion in 2020.

Lite-On showcased a series of Sigfox-certified IoT wireless communication modules at Sigfox World IoT Expo in Prague during September 25-26.