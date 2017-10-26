Lite-On begins T-box shipments

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 October 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has begun shipments of T-box on-board information and communication devices to plants set up in China by Japan-based automakers.

For technology standards of vehicular communication, the US adopts IEEE 802.11p while China adopts LTE. Lite-On has developed T-box based on different vehicular communication standards to tap different markets. For example, Lite-On has developed DSRC (dedicated short range communication) V2X (vehicle to everything) OBU (on-board units).

In an effort to strengthen automotive electronics business operation in the China market, Lite-On and China Automotive Engineering Research Institute have set up a joint R&D center in Tianjin, northern China.