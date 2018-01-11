IT + CE
Lite-On Tech December revenues decrease
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Thursday 11 January 2018

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.017 billion (US$601 million) for December, decreasing 2.75% on month and 15.76% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 59% came from IT product lines including power supplies for servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs; 21% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and lighting products; and 14% from SSDs and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On Technology posted consolidated revenues of NT$54.18 billion for the fourth quarter, slipping 3.23% sequentially and 14.37% on year, and those of NT$214.571 billion for 2017 dipped 6.52% on year.

