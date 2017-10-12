Lite-On Tech September revenues down on year

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 October 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$19.853 billion (US$655 million) for September, increasing 6.62% sequentially but decreasing 10.80% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 56% came from IT product lines including power supplies for servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 21% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and lighting products; and 17% from SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On posted consolidated revenues of NT$55.990 for the third quarter, growing 5.54% sequentially but dropping 10.67% on year, and those of NT$160.391 billion for January-September dipped 3.53% on year.

Smart LED streetlamps are considered the best carrier of sensors for smart transportation solutions, Lite-On noted, adding it has umulatively shipped 17 million smart LED streetlamps globally, with a market share of 35% in North America currently.