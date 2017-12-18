Taipei, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 00:32 (GMT+8)
3D sensing to become mainstream for smartphones in 2018
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 18 December 2017]

3D sensing is expected to replace fingerprint sensing as mainstream for smartphones in 2018 with more smartphone vendors, including Huawei, Xiaomi Technology and Oppo, expected to incorporate 3D sensors into their new smartphones for the coming year, according to industry sources.

With the exception of Vivo, which has decided to continue to launch models with fingerprint sensors, most other major brands appear to have withheld plans to release models supporting fingerprint sensing technology, said the sources.

However, not many smartphone brands are able to match Apple in investing huge resources to develop 3D sensing technology, and instead they are relying on upstream component suppliers to launch integrated solutions to enable quick adoption of 3D sensing.

Qualcomm reportedly has teamed up Himax Technologies and Truly Opto-electronics to play such a role to provide integrated 3D sensing solutions to smartphone vendors, said the sources.

Under the collaborative efforts, Qualcomm is providing algorithms for the solutions, and Himax is responsible for the rollouts of DOE (diffractive optical element) devices, NIR sensors and projectors, while Truly Opto will handle the assembly of the 3D solutions.

Oppo and Xiaomi both have reportedly verified the 3D sensing solution developed by Qualcomm and its partners, and the adoption of such a solution will enable them to join the 3D sensing club soon.

Largan Precision, a major camera module supplier for Apple, also said that it has already injected resources to develop related 3D sensing modules.

