Lite-On Tech develops IoT-based smart-home products

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 November 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has disclosed it has been developing IoT (Internet of Things)-based smart-home product lines, such as devices for smart lighting and smart energy management.

Lite-On has shipped more than three million lighting control modules for smart-home applications to clients in North America and will develop many models of smart lamps and lighting control modules in 2018-2019. Lighting control modules can be linked to smart speakers for voice-command control. In the North America market, lighting control modules are installed by home decoration undertakers and for DIY after-market sale as well. Lite-On plans to begin selling lighting control modules in Asia markets at the end of 2017 or in 2018.

At the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) during January 9-12, Lite-On will showcase a smart mattress which can monitor users' physiological information inclusion breath, heart rate and pulse.

After scoring points in IoT-based smart-home applications, Lite-On will extend development and production to IoT-based smart-building and smart-manufacturing applications with focus on energy management, security monitoring and automated control solutions over the next five years.

Lite-On's IoT-based smart-home devices.

