Taipei, Thursday, November 23, 2017 16:51 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
17°C
Lite-On Tech develops IoT-based smart-home products
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 November 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has disclosed it has been developing IoT (Internet of Things)-based smart-home product lines, such as devices for smart lighting and smart energy management.

Lite-On has shipped more than three million lighting control modules for smart-home applications to clients in North America and will develop many models of smart lamps and lighting control modules in 2018-2019. Lighting control modules can be linked to smart speakers for voice-command control. In the North America market, lighting control modules are installed by home decoration undertakers and for DIY after-market sale as well. Lite-On plans to begin selling lighting control modules in Asia markets at the end of 2017 or in 2018.

At the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) during January 9-12, Lite-On will showcase a smart mattress which can monitor users' physiological information inclusion breath, heart rate and pulse.

After scoring points in IoT-based smart-home applications, Lite-On will extend development and production to IoT-based smart-building and smart-manufacturing applications with focus on energy management, security monitoring and automated control solutions over the next five years.

IoT-based smart-home

Lite-On's IoT-based smart-home devices.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link