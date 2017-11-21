Qualcomm suspends IIoT development projects with Taiwan IT players, say sources

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 November 2017]

Qualcomm may also temporarily suspend its cooperation with Taiwan-based IT players on the development of related Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications after it had decided to stop a 5G small cell collaboration project with Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) over to an antitrust ruling against it by Taiwan's trade fair agency, according to industry sources.

Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) imposed in mid-October a NT$23.4 billion (US$774 million) antitrust fine against Qualcomm accusing the US company for unfair royalty practice.

ITRI said earlier that it has received a verbal notification from Qualcomm to halt further meetings over 5G cooperation projects.

With regard to the development of IIoT applications, Qualcomm is currently teaming up with Taiwan-based IT companies to develop IIoT solutions on a proof of concept (PoC) basis, using chipsets provided by Qualcomm, said the sources.

The IIoT solutions are also being developed in cooperation with Qualcomm's telecom clients in Southeast Asia, including Viettel of Vietnam, True and AIS of Thailand, YTL of Malaysia, Evercross of Indonesia and Reliance of India, indicated the sources.

The IIoT cooperation projects between Qualcomm and its partners in Taiwan, of which some have already begun, cover a number of segments such as smart airports, smart factories and smart metering, with participants including suppliers of sensors, modules, cloud collaboration systems, Bluetooth devices and smart cameras, added the sources.

However, Qualcomm has not yet made a final decision whether it will continue the IIoT collaboration plans with Taiwan's IT makers, revealed the sources.