Qualcomm and Alibaba showcase cloud-to-device integration to help drive LTE IoT in China

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 November 2017]

Qualcomm has announced that its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, and Alibaba have ported Alibaba Cloud Link One to run on the Qualcomm MDM9206 global multi-mode LTE IoT modem. This effort showcases how, by pre-integrating the Alibaba Cloud Link One on to the MDM9206 modem, module manufacturers and IoT developers can quickly develop and deploy solutions that connect with the Alibaba Cloud using LTE IoT connectivity and client software running directly on the LTE system-on-chip (SoC), according to the US-based chip vendor.

Tight and cost-effective integration between edge devices and the cloud, exemplified by this demonstration, helps address a vast array of the existing and emerging LTE IoT use cases, including smart transportation (such as bike sharing), smart cities, as well as industrial IoT applications in areas such as smart grid, smart metering (such as electricity, gas, water), asset tracking and more, according to Qualcomm.

The MDM9206 LTE IoT modem is purpose-built to support global multimode capabilities, supporting both eMTC (Cat M1) and NB-IoT (Cat NB-1), as well as 2G/E-GPRS, and enables the development of cost-efficient, low-power devices with multi-year battery life and greater coverage for the next-generation of IoT services as compared to traditional LTE connectivity. The MDM9206 LTE IoT modem features robust application processing capabilities with an integrated ARM Cortex A7 CPU up to 1.3 GHz and support for a variety of peripheral interfaces, Qualcomm said. All such capabilities are exposed through a comprehensive and flexible, and yet simple, set of Qualcomm Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) providing an open development environment for Alibaba Cloud Link One. The APIs also provide access to key peripherals, GNSS/location and modem capabilities to applications running on the A7 processor.

"We have a shared vision with Qualcomm Technologies of providing leading-edge and reliable technologies for the global IoT in order to help create a world where everything is connected," said Ku Wei, vice president of Alibaba Group and general manager of Alibaba Cloud IoT. "Integrated cloud-to-device solutions using the Alibaba Cloud Link One and Qualcomm Technologies' LTE IoT modems have the potential to help accelerate development of a broad range of commercial and industrial applications such as smart biking, home smart locks and smart energy in China."

"We are excited about the new solutions that manufacturers and IoT developers can create with the power of LTE IoT connectivity providing access to the Alibaba Cloud," said Sun Gang, vice president of sales and product marketing, Qualcomm Technologies. "Qualcomm Technologies is committed to further evolving cellular connectivity, 4G and 5G, to support the needs of innovators in China and the rest of the world."

To date, nearly 60 designs are using Qualcomm Technologies' MDM9206 LTE IoT modem with global multimode support for LTE categories M1 and NB1, said Qualcomm.