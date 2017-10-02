MediaTek regains smartphone AP market share in China

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 2 October 2017]

MediaTek's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 are likely to be the highest level for the year as the chipset vendor has managed to recapture more share in China's smartphone application processor market from Qualcomm recently, powered by its newly released Helio P23 and P30 SoCs, according to industry sources.

Prior to the launch of the Helop P23 and P30, MediaTek had been losing its share to Qualcomm since the second half of 2016 as the specifications of the modem chips of the predecessors of the Helio P23 and P30 SoCs had been considered inferior to those comparable chips of Qualcomm's, the sources indicated.

However, the increasing popularity of all-screen displays by smartphone vendors has helped MediaTek regain market share from Qualcomm as the adoption of all-screen displays require chipset and other component suppliers to also modify their product designs in order to match the all-screen displays.

The emerging trend has made China's smartphone vendors reluctant to pull in the orders they had placed with Qualcomm previously, or simply switch their orders to MediaTek as both the Helio P23 and P30 SoCs are able to support all-screen displays, said the sources.