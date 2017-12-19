MediaTek and ITRI unveil new transmission technology for 5G

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 December 2017]

MediaTek and the Taiwan government-backed Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) have jointly developed a LWA (LTE/Wi-Fi Link Aggregation) prototype system and other technologies to accelerate the development of commercial applications for 5G networks, according to a joint statement by the two parties.

MediaTek and ITRI have developed LWA prototype system that can improve network bandwidth in the 38/39GHz millimeter wave (mmWave) to address limitations with high-frequency transmission, the statement said.

The LWA prototype system is the world's first 4G+5G dual-mode small base station combining LTE and 38/39GHz mmWave to overcome access bottlenecks under high frequencies, according to Chiueh Tzi-cker, general director of ITRI's Information and Communications Research Laboratories (ICL).

The partnerships have continued into 2017 focusing on the development of MUST (multi-user superposition transmission) technology, which is design to ramp up the transmission capability of 5G base stations, according to Kevin Jou, senior vice president and CTO of MediaTek.

MediaTek has completed testing and validation of this MUST technology under a wireless environment provided by ITRI, laying the foundation for the commercialization of the 5G networks, Jou said.

Utilizing the MUST technology, MediaTek has realized the functionalities such as non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) for the future radio access for 5G and the employment of multi-user interference cancellation (MUIC) technology in mobile devices, Jou added.