Qualcomm faces antitrust fine in Taiwan

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 October 2017]

Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has concluded an investigation into wireless chipmaker Qualcomm, finding that certain of the company's business practices are in violation of Taiwan's antitrust law, and imposing a fine of approximately NT$23.4 billion (US$773 million).

FTC launched the investigation in 2015 to see whether Qualcomm's patent licensing arrangements violate the country's Fair Trade Act.

FTC has now determined Qualcomm has violated the antitrust regulations for at least seven years, during which the company collected NT$400 billion in licensing fees from Taiwan-based companies. The local companies have also purchased Qualcomm's baseband chips for around US$30 billion.

FTC has also ordered Qualcomm to remove deals that force competitors to provide sensitive information such as chip prices, customer names and shipment volumes.

Qualcomm has issued a statement saying the company disagrees with the decision summarized in the FTC's press release, and intends to seek to stay any required behavioral measures and appeal the decision to Taiwan's courts after receiving the FTC's formal decision expected in the next several weeks.

Qualcomm also claimed that the fine bears no rational relationship to the amount of Qualcomm's revenues or activities in Taiwan, and Qualcomm will appeal the amount of the fine and the method used to calculate it.

Qualcomm says it will appeal the FTC ruling.

Photo: Digitimes file photo