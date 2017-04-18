Sharp runs risk to expand LCD TV business, says Diamond Weekly

Molf Lai, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 April 2017]

While Sharp is restoring its business operations following Taiwan-based Foxconn Electronics' stake investment, its plan to expand LCD TV output in line with the goal of increasing global sales from five million in fiscal year 2016 (April 2016-March 2017) to 10 million units in fiscal year 2018 runs the risk of overcapacity, according to Japan-based Diamond Weekly.

Before Foxconn's stake investment, Sharp had licensed out sales rights to it LCD TV brand in many overseas markets. For example, China-based Hisense licensed use of Sharp's LCD TV brand in the US market and therefore Sharp cannot sell TVs under its brand in the US until the license expires.