Inventec reports losses for subsidiary TPV-Inventa
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

Inventec has announced it has stopped collecting accounts receivable from its subsidiary TPV-Inventa in order to write off TPV-Inventa's bad debts of around CNY11 million (US$1.66 million).

Since the amount is not big, the bad debts are expected to have almost no impact on Inventec's financial performance, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

TPV-Inventa was a joint venture between Inventec and TPV, mainly responsible for making all-in-one (AIO) PCs. But after TPV sold its stake to Inventec, the joint venture is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Inventec, the paper noted.

Since TPV-Inventa has not earned any profits during the past few years, Inventec has been shifting the subsidiary's AIO PC operation to an internal team and has been laying off employees from TPV-Inventa, the paper said.

Inventec expects its PC brand vendor clients to increase orders in the third quarter and its shipments will have a chance to grow 5% sequentially. The company's smart handheld device shipments are also estimated to enjoy shipment growth in the second half of 2017 from the first half thanks to orders for clients' new products, the paper added.

