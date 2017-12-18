LCD TV shipment downtrend to reverse in 2018, says WitsView

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 18 December 2017]

WitsView has reported that global shipments of branded LCD TV sets will total 210 million units in 2017, down 4.1% on year, but 2018 shipments will grow by 3.9% to 218 million.

"The panel prices have tumbled more than 17% on average since 2Q17," said Jeff Yang, assistant research manager of WitsView. "Coupled by the sales on China's annual Singles Day and Black Friday, the shipments continue to rise." TV brands expect shipments to continue rising ahead of Chinese New Year, and to further expand during global sports events such as Winter Olympics, Super Bowl and World Cup.

In 2018, Samsung's TV business will continue to be profit-oriented with product development focusing on QLED TV for high-end market segments. The shares of high-resolution (4K) and large-size (49-inch and larger) TV sets will both surpass 50% of the shipments, said WitsView. As for small-size (under 49-inch) ones which have a lower gross margin, Samsung will increase the percentage of outsourcing in its manufacturing process to optimize the costs. Overall speaking, Samsung will remain the market leader in 2018 despite of 1% shipments drop led by its strategy of maximizing profit.

OLED TV market shows remarkable performance this year, resulting in global shipments of 1.5 million units, a 72% rise compared with the previous year. WitsView expects that LG Electronics (LGE) and Sony will continue to expand their OLED offerings in the high-end market, and both brands will record slight shipment rise in 2018.

TCL records a shipment of 14.3 million units, as the result of effective vertical integration of its panel, TV assembly and brand business. It is expected to achieve a shipment rise in 2018 with a yearly growth of 6.7%.

Hisense, another Chinese TV brand, is unfavorable in competition due to the lack of in-house resources in the panel market. Whether it can improve the unfavorable status quo and keep the growth will depend on its performance in developing overseas market. Hisense has already taken steps to deploy overseas by purchasing Toshiba's television business.

Foxconn has already owned Sharp's panel resources and TV assembly supply chain, and its subsidiary, Innolux, also has been expanding its television assembly business in 2017, bringing Sharp's shipment to 9.4 million units, a massive growth of 97.5%, said WitsView. Sharp will race to achieve its annual target of over 12 million units next year. Although Sharp is not likely to enter the global top five in 2018, but will emerge as a threat for other Chinese TV brands in lack of in-house panel resources, such as Hisense and Skyworth.