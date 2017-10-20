TSMC raises IC market forecasts for 2017

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 October 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has revised upward its forecasts for global foundry and overall IC market outlook for 2017 to a 7% and 16% growth, respectively, compared to 6% and 12% forecast previously. The foundry house also expects its capex for the year to reach US$10.8 billion compared with the US$10 billion guided previously.

The memory chip sector will register a robust 51% growth in 2017 driving the overall semiconductor market growth, said TSMC co-CEO Mark Liu. Excluding memory, the overall chip sector will see a much smaller 6% increase, Liu indicated.

For TSMC, the company expects to post revenue growth of 8.8% in 2017 which is near the high-end target of its 5-10% growth guidance, Liu continued. The estimate is made based on TSMC's revenues in US dollars.

High-performance computing (HPC) applications will be an important driver of the long-term semiconductor market growth, Liu commented. The HPC market is set to boom with double-digit compound annual growth rates over the next five years, said Liu, adding that HPC will become a TSMC's major growth engine starting 2020.

2020 will also be the year when TSMC plans to produce chips with a 5nm node in volume. Liu disclosed that TSMC's 5nm process technology, dubbed N5, will be ready for risk production in the first half of 2019.

TSMC also expects to double revenues generated from the automotive electronics sector over the next five years from NT$1.4 billion in 2017, according to company co-CEO CC Wei. TSMC has developed advanced CMOS technology with a complete auto IC design ecosystem, and is working with the world's top-5 auto MCU companies to develop multiple embedded flash technologies for applications in areas such as engine control, breaking system and infotainment.

Wei indicated TSMC's 7nm process technology, dubbed N7, has entered its production stage since the third quarter of 2017. The N7 will also join TSMC's 16nm FinFET Compact (16FFC) to boost the foundry's revenues generated from the auto electronics sector.

TSMC is working with its major customers for products built using the foundry's N7 technology, which will be ready for mass production in the first half of 2018, Wei noted. TSMC expects to have more than 50 customer tape-outs with its N7 by the end of 2018.

As for TSMC's N7 Plus, which will adopt extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology, risk production is scheduled to kick off in 2018, Wei indicated.

TSMC will fully implement EUV to make 5nm chips. TSMC's N5 technology is optimized for both mobile and HPC applications and is scheduled to enter volume production in 2020.

In addition, TSMC CFO Lora Ho revealed that TSMC's capex for 2017 will be revised to US$10.8 billion from the US$10 billion set previously. The additional US$800 million is set for the company's "accelerated build-up for 7nm capacity."

TSMC's capex in the next few years may be "a few percentage points more than US$10 billion" in order to support the company's revenue growth target of 5-10%, Ho noted

