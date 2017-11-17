Automotive Electronics to see strongest growth through 2021, says IC Insights

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 17 November 2017]

Automotive electronic system sales are forecast to rise by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2016 through 2021, which is the highest among six major end-use system categories, according to IC Insights.

Demand is rising for electronic systems in new cars with increasing attention focused on self-driving (autonomous) vehicles, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications, as well as on-board safety, convenience, and environmental features, and growing interest in electric vehicles.

Automotive electronics is growing as technology becomes more widely available on mid-range and entry-level cars and as consumers purchase technology-based aftermarket products. For semiconductor suppliers, this is good news as analog ICs, MCUs, and a great number of sensors are required for many of these automotive systems, IC Insights indicated.

The automotive segment is expected to account for an estimated 9.1% of the US$1.49 trillion total worldwide electronic systems market in 2017, a slight increase from 8.9% in 2015, and 9.0% in 2016, IC Insights said.

With the automotive segment set to be the fastest growing electronic system market through 2021, the total automotive IC market is forecast to surge 22% in 2017 and 16% in 2018, IC Insights noted.

Industrial electronic systems are expected to enjoy the second-fastest growth rate (4.6%) through 2021 as robotics, wearable health devices, and systems promoting the Internet of Things help drive growth in this segment, IC Insights indicated. Analog ICs are forecast to hold 45% of the industrial IC market in 2017.

The 2016-2021 communication systems CAGR is projected to be 4.2% as global sales of smartphones and other mobile devices reach saturation. Asia-Pacific is forecast to show the strongest regional growth of communication systems and account for 69% of the total communications IC market in 2017.

The consumer electronic systems market is forecast to display a CAGR of 2.8% through 2021, according to IC Insights. The logic segment will be the largest consumer IC market throughout the forecast. In total, the consumer IC market is expected to register a 2.4% CAGR across 2016-2021.

Flat or marginal demand for personal computing devices (desktops, notebooks and tablets) is expected to result in the computer systems market showing the weakest CAGR through 2021. The total computer IC market is forecast to increase 25% in 2017 driven by much higher average selling prices for computer DRAM and NAND flash memory.