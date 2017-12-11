TSMC November revenues flat

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 11 December 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Compay (TSMC) has announced its consolidated revenues for November 2017 reached NT$93.15 billion (US$3.1 billion), a decrease of 1.4% from October 2017 and an increase of 0.1% from November 2016.

Revenues for January through November 2017 totaled NT$887.55 billion, an increase of 2.0% compared to the same period in 2016, the foundry house said.

TSMC chairman Morris Chang has previously noted that the company expects the global market for logic semiconductors will increase about 6% in 2017.

For TSMC, the company expects to post revenue growth of 5-10% annually over the next three years, Chang said. The estimate is made based on TSMC's revenues in US dollars.

TSMC: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 93,153 (1.5%) 0.1% 887,550 2% Oct-17 94,520 6.7% 3.8% 794,397 2.3% Sep-17 88,579 (3.6%) (1.3%) 699,877 2.1% Aug-17 91,917 28.4% (2.5%) 611,298 2.6% Jul-17 71,611 (14.9%) (6.3%) 519,381 3.5% Jun-17 84,187 15.7% 3.4% 447,770 5.3% May-17 72,796 28% (1.1%) 363,582 5.7% Apr-17 56,872 (33.8%) (14.9%) 290,786 7.6% Mar-17 85,875 20.2% 17.5% 233,914 15% Feb-17 71,423 (6.8%) 19.9% 148,039 13.5% Jan-17 76,616 (1.9%) 8.1% 76,616 8.1% Dec-16 78,112 (16%) 33.9% 947,938 12.4% Nov-16 93,030 2.1% 46.7% 869,826 10.8%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017