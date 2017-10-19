Taipei, Thursday, October 19, 2017 19:34 (GMT+8)
TSMC 3Q17 profits slip
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 19 October 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reported net profits of NT$89.93 billion (US$2.97 billion) on consolidated revenues of NT$252.11 billion for the third quarter of 2017, with both revenues and profits slipping by single digits from year-ago levels.

On a sequential basis, however, TSMC's net profits and revenues for the third quarter of 2017 represented increases of 35.7% and 17.9%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter. EPS for the quarter came to NT$3.47, compared with NT$2.56 in the second quarter and NT$3.73 in the third quarter of 2016.

TSMC credited the on-quarter revenue increase to "major mobile product launches and a generally healthy demand environment, including cryptocurrency mining."

In US dollars, TSMC's revenues for third-quarter 2017 were US$8.32 billion, which increased 17.9% from the previous quarter and 1.5% on year.

TSMC's gross margin slid to 49.9% in the third quarter of 2017 from 50.8% in the prior quarter and 50.7% a year ago, while operating margin stayed flat sequentially but fell 1.9pp on year to 38.9%.

Shipments of TSMC's 10nm chips accounted for 10% of the foundry's total wafer revenues in the third quarter, up from only 1% in the prior quarter. Meanwhile, shipments of TSMC's 16nm and 20nm chips accounted for a combined 24%, compared with 26% in the second quarter and 31% in the third quarter of 2016.

TSMC disclosed consolidated revenues for the first three quarters of 2017 increased 2.1% from a year earlier to NT$699.88 billion, while gross margin climbed 1.6pp on year to 50.9%. The company generated net profits of NT$243.83 billion in the nine-month period, up 4.2% from the same period in 2016, with EPS reaching NT$9.40.

TSMC forecast revenues for the last quarter of 2017 will increase 11-12% sequentially to between US$9.1 billion and US$9.2 billion.

In addition, TSMC expects its 2017 capex to reach US$10.8 billion compared with the US$10.19 billion spent in 2016.

