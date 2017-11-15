Taipei, Thursday, November 16, 2017 01:06 (GMT+8)
TSMC board passes US$4.29 billion budget for capacity expansion
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 15 November 2017]

The board of directors of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has approved a budget of about US$4.29 billion mainly to construct new fab facilities and expand production capacities.

Of the planned budget, about US$1.67 billion will be used for construction of fab facilities, TSMC indicated. The remaining US$2.62 billion will be for other purpose, such as advanced-node manufacturing capacity expansion and upgrade, advanced packaging capacity expansion and specialty technology capacity expansion.

TSMC has estimated capex for 2017 at US$10.8 billion, up from the US$10 billion set previously. The additional US$800 million is set for the company's "accelerated build-up for 7nm capacity," according to company CFO Lora Ho. TSMC's capex in the next few years may be "a few percentage points more than US$10 billion" in order to support the company's revenue growth target of 5-10%, said Ho.

TSMC's board also approved plans to inject up to US$2 billion into TSMC Global, a wholly-owned BVI subsidiary, for the purpose of reducing foreign exchange hedging costs.

