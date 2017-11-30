Taiwan IC design houses may see more consolidation in 2018

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 November 2017]

Taiwan-based established IC design houses are likely to become acquisition targets due to increasing competition and ongoing consolidation within the industry, according to industry sources.

Smartphone SoC vendor MediaTek, which has long been playing a predator role in Taiwan's IC industry, could become a target in 2018 due to its leading position in the global smartphone solution market, the source indicated.

On the other hand, MediaTek, which has also incubated a number of independent IC design houses, can also seek opportunities to release shares of these subsidiaries to sustain its profitability.

Other leading players, including Novatek Microelectronics, Himax Technologies, Realtek Semiconductor, Silicon Motion Technology and FocalTech Systems, all look attractive as each of them is able to generating revenues of over NT$10 billion (US$333.3 million) a year and with strong client bases and competitiveness, indicated the sources.

Other IC design houses with market niche technologies, stable market shares and earning sources may also be targets of acquisitions, the sources said, noting these players include Parade Technologies, ASMedia, On-Bright Electronic, Egis Technology, Macroblock, Silergy, Phison Electronics and Sitronix Technology.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's IC designers should initiate more consolidation efforts among themselves in the coming year as they face increasing competition from the fast-growing IC industry in China, the sources commented.