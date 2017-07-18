TSMC expanding number of equipment suppliers for 7nm

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is expanding the number of suppliers of equipment for its 7nm process in a bid to maintain an ecosystem pricing balance, according to industry sources.

Applied Materials, Lam Research, Tokyo Electron, Hitachi High Technologies and Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC) are all being included in TSMC's supplier list for its 7nm process, the sources indicated. Of the companies, Tokyo Electron and Lam are expected to receive most demand from TSMC, the sources said.

AMEC is the only China-based fab toolmaker selected by TSMC for the foundry's 7nm process. AMEC will be the major etching equipment supplier of the foundry looking to ramp up production of 7nm chips in 2018, the sources noted.

AMEC is already among TSMC's equipment suppliers for the foundry's 28nm and 10nm processes, the sources said. Earlier in 2017, the China-based equipment maker struck a deal with ASML under which ASML will provide its technical guidance to strengthen AMEC's lithography technology capability.

AMEC is one of the two China-based semiconductor equipment companies supported financially by China's National Semiconductor Industry Investment Fund (known as the Big Fund). Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, AMEC has a goal of becoming top-5 semiconductor equipment vendor by 2050 with sales of CNY5 billion (US$740.6 million), company CEO Gerald Yin was quoted in previous reports.

According to TSMC's plan, the foundry's first-generation 7nm process will be ready for volume production in 2018. The second generation of TSMC's 7nm process, which will adopt extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology, will arrive a year later.

TSMC is confident in its first-generation 7nm process, dubbed N7, according to industry observers. TSMC has started to adopt deep UV (DUV) tools before EUV equipment becomes mature for production and therefore the N7 will still be competitive, the observers said.

TSMC's rival Samsung has disclosed its first-generation 7nm process will use EUV and is slated for launch in 2018.

Utilizing IBM's technology, Globalfoundries has developed its 7nm process in-house with volume production slated to kick off during 2018, according to the US-based foundry. Globalfoundries has not given an exact time frame for its EUV-based process technology, but said the offering will be available in 2019-2020.

