Global semiconductor sector to see 4.5-5.5% CAGR in next decade, says Morris Chang

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

The global semiconductor sector will grow 2-3pp more than the global GDP expansion and see a 4.5-5.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the next 10 years, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to perform even better than the sector's average to reach 5-10% growth, according to TSMC chairman Morris Chang.

Chang made the optimistic predictions at a tech forum titled "Semiconductors: The Next 10 Years" hosted by TSMC to celebrate its 30th founding anniversary on October 23. He said mobile devices, high-performing computing, automotive electronics and Internet of Things (IoT) will serve as the four major growth momentums for TSMC in the next decade.

Tech heavyweights gather to chart courses for semiconductor industry

Moderated by Chang, the forum featured seven heavyweight speakers: Jensen Huang, president and CEO, Nvidia; Steve Mollenkopf, CEO, Qualcomm; Vincent Roche, president and CEO, ADI; Simon Segars, CEO, ARM; Hock Tan, president and CEO, Broadcom; Peter Wennick, president and CEO, ASML; and Jeff Williams, COO, Apple. They exchanged views on semiconductor industry trends in the next decade, with artificial intelligence (AI) being a major focus of their discussions.

Williams said many people are beginning to fear whether intelligent machines will replace human beings in jobs or have the ability to think in the next decade, but it will be something too far away. Currently, many meaningful AIs focus on deep learning, and this is not a dangerous thing, Williams opined, adding that there is no need to worry about the possibility of intelligent machines conquering the human world, as long as terminal devices are equipped with the tightest security and privacy protection systems associated with big data processing.

Segars agreed that the next decade will be data-driven, and cautioned that the industry should pay extra attention to the issues of security and privacy as a result of more accessible information.

Medical care first profession to be affected by AI

Chang noted that the first profession to be affected by AI will be medical service, as AI can help alter the rotating shifts and ease the workloads of the medial staff. He said there are always hundreds of outpatients waiting to have doctors deal with their minor medical problems, and AI, if developed to a certain degree, could help diagnose minor diseases, sparing patients the trouble of having to queue for registration and reducing the workloads for doctors.

Chang's remarks were echoed by Williams, who said that AI has many uses in the medical care sector, but this does not mean that doctors will lose their jobs. Instead, AI will enable them to perform better in how to prevent diseases.

AI as major driving force for semiconductor

Huang said deep learning and AI can help doctors handle many things and help hospitals reduce their operating costs. He also said that AI will be the major force driving the development of the semiconductor sector, which will require smart computing made possible by components such as transistors manufactured by TSMC.

Mollenkopf noted that thanks to the contributions of TSMC, he sees more revolutionary development in the future. He added that as latency is down and computing power is up on smart devices, the data connected to and stored in the cloud will be more accessible.

Winnick opined that there will be no individual players and no winners or losers in the semiconductor sector in the future, as they all will become important cooperative partners with each other and therefore forming a semiconductor industry ecosystem alliance is something very crucial to the sector.

TSMC chairman Morris Chang (far right) and guest speakers at the forum.

Photo: Josephine Lien, Digitimes, October 2017