Commentary: Can Samsung Foundry unseat TSMC?

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

Samsung Foundry has unveiled an aggressive sub-10nm roadmap that scales down to 4nm, and claimed it is looking to unseat United Microelectronics (UMC) as the world's second-largest pure-play semiconductor foundry by the end of 2017. Samsung Foundry is also seeking to grab a 25% market share within five years, narrowing its gap with market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Samsung is already a leader in the DRAM and NAND flash industries. The Korea-based vendor has been eyeing the top spot in the foundry segment, where has long been dominated by TSMC.

Fundamentally, running the memory-chip business is quite different from the foundry model. Samsung has therefore decided to spin off foundry operations from its semiconductor business - a strategic move designed to give the unit independence and grow its foundry market presence. This would help reduce conflicts of interest between itself and its customers.

Like Intel in the microprocessor market, Samsung is facing little room for growth in the memory-chip sector. Samsung and Intel are both exploring their new growth engines in the foundry area, with Samsung playing more seriously.

Targeting 4nm in 2020

At the annual Samsung Foundry forum in May 2017, Samsung disclosed its newest process technology roadmap consisting of 8nm, 7nm, 6nm, 5nm and 4nm. Samsung's 8nm, 7nm, 6nm and 5nm will all be FinFET, with 7nm set to be its first node technology adopting extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology.

Samsung plans to introduce its first gate-all-around (GAA) FET at 4nm. GAA FETs are identified as a successor to FinFETs for the 7nm node and beyond.

Samsung also unveiled its second-generation FD-SOI node technology, the 18nm FD-SOI, to demonstrate its comprehensive offering at the advanced process nodes.

One of the most noteworthy announcements during the forum is that Samsung plans to move its 4nm GAA FET process to risk production in 2020, which may allow it to beat TSMC in the sub-5nm race.

Samsung's plans to use EUV on its first-generation 7nm process ready for launch in 2018 may also allow it to beat TSMC, which is looking to roll out its second-generation 7nm node with EUV in 2019.

Samsung Foundry has three manufacturing sites - two in Korea and one in the US. The 12-inch wafer fab in Giheung, Korea (dubbed S1) was opened in January 2005, while the Austin fab (S2) began operations in April 2011. The company is constructing a new 12-inch fab in Hwaseong, Korea (S3) with operations scheduled for the end of 2017. The new S3 fab is designed for the manufacture of chips using advanced 10nm, 8nm and 7nm processes.

Striving for orders from small- and medium-size businesses

Samsung has turned its focus to orders from small- and medium-size businesses, mainly fabless IC companies in China. With more China-based fabless firms developing their own chips, Samsung will be striving for orders from these potential customers.

Orders from Apple used to make the largest contributor to Samsung's foundry business revenues. The focus shifted away from Apple and other international vendors is another strategic move of Samsung Foundry seeking its sustainable development and growth.

In China, the scale of the local IC design industry is set to expand with a growing number of startups targeting emerging market sectors such as AR/VR, AI, IoT, machine learning and medical care, where dedicated foundry services providers are looking to explore and develop new growth opportunities.

Foundry future focus: Automotive, AI, IoT and others

Samsung has said its more diversified advanced node offerings are to satisfy a variety of demand from hyper-scale data centers to the IoT. Computers, consumer electronics and communications will be no longer the main applications of semiconductors, as automotive, AI, machine learning, industrial, IoT, AR/VR and medical care will be the future target markets of chipmakers.

TSMC, for example, has already expanded its 28nm process offering to meet customers' various needs. At 28nm, TSMC offered as much as six process variants which enabled the foundry to maintain its leadership position in the 28nm process segment. TSMC has also introduced a 22nm process node to join the existing 28nm process portfolio.

At 16nm, TSMC has offered three process variants. The foundry has also rolled out a 12nm process node to further enhance its competitiveness in the 14/16nm technology segment.

TSMC is the leader in the pure-play foundry sector.

Photo: Digitimes file photo