Next-gen iPad Pro to feature 7nm A11X chip, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 November 2017]

Speculation circulated recently in the chipmaking industry that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is gearing up for 7nm chip production for Apple's in-house designed A11X SoC that will power the next-generation iPad Pro device slated for launch as early as the end of first-quarter 2018, according to a report from Taiwan's TechNews.

Apple is expected to introduce its next mobile processor, the A11X, which will arrive with its 2018 series of iPad Pro at the end of the first quarter or the beginning of the second quarter, the report cited unspecified industry sources as saying. The SoC chip will be the first product built using TSMC's 7nm process technology along with the foundry's backend integrated fan-out (InFO) WLP technology.

TSMC has started shipping 7nm A11X chips for the upcoming iPad Pro model in the fourth quarter of 2017, the report claimed. The 7nm chip shipments already pushed the foundry's October revenues to a record high.

TSMC is already the sole contractor producing 10nm A11 chips for Apple's recently-launched iPhone 8/8Plus and X devices, according to the report.

TSMC's 7nm process technology, dubbed N7, has entered its production stage since the third quarter of 2017, company co-CEO CC Wei was quoted in previous reports. The foundry is working with its major customers for products built using the N7 technology, which will be ready for mass production in the first half of 2018.

TSMC posted consolidated revenues of NT$94.52 billion (US$3.13 billion) for October 2017, up 6.7% sequentially and 3.8% on year. The results beat the previously-set record high of NT$94.31 billion in August 2016.

TSMC expects to post revenues of between US$9.1 billion and US$9.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, up about 10% sequentially. Shipments of the foundry's 10nm chips will be the main growth driver.

