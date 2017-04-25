TSMC talks about its next growth drivers

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is seeing robust growth in demand from the mobile computing, automotive electronics, IoT and high-performance computing sectors, and is striving to maintain its technology leadership in the foundry segment, according to company co-CEO Mark Liu.

Mobile computing will remain an important driver of the semiconductor market growth over the next few years, said Liu. New and innovative features for smartphones and other mobile devices including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), context-aware computation, and artificial intelligence (AI) and deep machine learning require support of more powerful computing technology, Liu indicated.

TSMC offers 28HP and 28HPM, 20SoC, 16nm FinFET Plus, 10nm and 7nm FinFET technologies for the manufacture of high-end mobile chips. For the manufacture of low- to mid-tier products, the foundry also provides a complete portfolio consisting of 28LP, 28HPL, 28HPC, 28HPC+, 22ULP, 16FFC, 12FFC, 16FFC and 12FFC.

Chip demand for auto electronics and IoT applications will also register robust growth over the next several years as a huge number of sensors and RF components is required to collect and exchange data, Liu said. High-efficiency MCUs are also needed to analyze the data particularly vehicle information from ADAS or even self-driving cars. In addition, chip demand for IoT applications has already been growing rapidly in the industrial field, which is just at its early stage and has potential for further growth, Liu said.

For car-use electronics chips, TSMC offers 40nm, 28nm, and 16nm and 7nm FinFET logic technologies, which integrates RF and embedded flash capabilities to meet customer demand. The offering also meets the AEC-Q100 (Grade 0) standard. For IoT applications, TSMC provides ultra low-power options for its 55nm, 40nm, 28nm, 12nm and 16nm technologies, as well as specialty processes integrating RF, embedded flash memory, sensor and display chip capabilities.

TSMC remains focused on high performance computing, and has advanced its node manufacturing to 7nm process technology to satisfy customer demand for high-speed computing and transmission of data, Liu said.

In 2017 alone, TSMC plans to allocate about US$10 billion in capex as the company continues to make technology breakthroughs and extend Moore's Law, according to Liu.

TSMC is moving its 10nm process technology to volume production, said Liu, adding that a group of 3,000 R&D staff is being involved in the technology development. TSMC's 10nm process is ready for mass production in the second half of 2017.

TSMC is set to move its newer 7nm FinFET technology to volume production in 2018, Liu indicated. The company also plans its second-generation 7nm process dubbed 7nm Plus that will adopt extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology for higher performance and lower costs.

TSMC has started R&D of its 5nm process technology, with risk production scheduled to kick off in the first quarter of 2019, Liu said. TSMC has also assigned hundreds of engineers to commerce its 3nm development project, Liu indicated.

TSMC's "grand alliance" with its EDA, IP, software IP, systems software and design services partners is also helping the foundry move forward in the development of advanced-node process technologies, according to Liu.