Taipei, Wednesday, November 22, 2017 17:20 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Epistar expects mini LED to be growth driver in 2018
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 November 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar is poised to produce mini LED chips for smartphone and TV backlighting and expects mini LED to be a major growth driver in 2018, according to company chairman Lee Biing-jye.

While micro LED development still faces barriers, mini LED chips can be produced using existing high-end MOCVD sets, Lee said. Epistar has talked with TFT-LCD panel makers Innolux and AU Optronics (AUO) about adopting mini LED chips for TV backlighting, Lee noted. Epistar expects flagship mini LED-backlit LCD TVs to be launched in small volume in 2018. For mini LED chips for smartphone panel backlighting, Epistar targets China-based smartphone vendors, Lee indicated.

Mini LED backlight units (BLU) will increase LCD TV thickness by 3mm, but this is not a major problem, Lee said. However, thickness will be a major concern for smartphones and tablets , and Epistar has to discuss with vendors about specifications to solve the thickness problem, Lee indicated. Epistar expects to find solutions by the end of 2017 at the earliest.

A mini LED BLU for a 55-inch LCD TV needs to about 40,000 mini LED chips and about 9,000 chips for a smartphone, Lee said. About 5,000 MOCVD sets are operational around the world and 500 of them are high-end models, Lee said, adding only about 200 high-end MOCVD sets are able to produce mini LED, Lee noted.

Since mini LED-backlit TV prices are about 60% of OLED TVs', mini LEDs used in backlighting will be likely to enable Taiwan-based makers to compete with LG Display, which has dominated global supply of OLED TV panels.

Due to worries about overcapacity arising from China-based makers' capacity expansion, Epistar will neither increase capital expenditure nor add MOCVD sets in 2018 and instead will expand total production capacity by 15% in mid-2018 through adjusting MOCVD sets and overcoming manufacturing bottlenecks, Lee indicated.

Epistar

Epistar chairman Lee Biing-jye (right).
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

Categories: LED LED applications LED upstream

Tags: 2018 Epistar

Companies: Epistar

Innodisk
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link