Epistar expects mini LED to be growth driver in 2018

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 November 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar is poised to produce mini LED chips for smartphone and TV backlighting and expects mini LED to be a major growth driver in 2018, according to company chairman Lee Biing-jye.

While micro LED development still faces barriers, mini LED chips can be produced using existing high-end MOCVD sets, Lee said. Epistar has talked with TFT-LCD panel makers Innolux and AU Optronics (AUO) about adopting mini LED chips for TV backlighting, Lee noted. Epistar expects flagship mini LED-backlit LCD TVs to be launched in small volume in 2018. For mini LED chips for smartphone panel backlighting, Epistar targets China-based smartphone vendors, Lee indicated.

Mini LED backlight units (BLU) will increase LCD TV thickness by 3mm, but this is not a major problem, Lee said. However, thickness will be a major concern for smartphones and tablets , and Epistar has to discuss with vendors about specifications to solve the thickness problem, Lee indicated. Epistar expects to find solutions by the end of 2017 at the earliest.

A mini LED BLU for a 55-inch LCD TV needs to about 40,000 mini LED chips and about 9,000 chips for a smartphone, Lee said. About 5,000 MOCVD sets are operational around the world and 500 of them are high-end models, Lee said, adding only about 200 high-end MOCVD sets are able to produce mini LED, Lee noted.

Since mini LED-backlit TV prices are about 60% of OLED TVs', mini LEDs used in backlighting will be likely to enable Taiwan-based makers to compete with LG Display, which has dominated global supply of OLED TV panels.

Due to worries about overcapacity arising from China-based makers' capacity expansion, Epistar will neither increase capital expenditure nor add MOCVD sets in 2018 and instead will expand total production capacity by 15% in mid-2018 through adjusting MOCVD sets and overcoming manufacturing bottlenecks, Lee indicated.

Epistar chairman Lee Biing-jye (right).

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017