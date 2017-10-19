Graphics card vendors upbeat about crytocurrency mining

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 October 2017]

As the values for some major cryptocurrencies continue rising and prolonging related graphics card demand, graphics card vendors, including Asustek Computer who was originally conservative about the mining trend, have been expanding their orders for Nvidia and AMD GPUs, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Gigabyte Technology and Micro-Star International (MSI), TUL, Colorful and Galaxy Microsystems have all been aggressive about the cryptocurrency opportunity since the mining trend emerged, and they have seen dramatic growths in related businesses. Asustek only started to see benefits from the segmnet in the third quarter.

Because of the quickly subsided cryptocurrency mining hype in 2013, some graphics card players were originally conservative about the development in 2017. Despite both China and Russia governments having expressed opposition on the trading of cryptocurrencies, their values continue increasing after a short-term relapse.

Thanks to the strong graphics cards sales, several graphics cards vendors such as TUL and Sapphires saw their operations turn profitable in the second quarter, while MSI and Gigabyte also saw significant incomes from related businesses in both the second and third quarters. Gigabyte's profits from the graphics card business also surpassed those from the motherboard segment for the first time, the sources stated.

Asustek has now estimated that the mining trend will last at least until the end of 2017 and therefore decided to play a more active role in the competition in the third quarter, the sources added.