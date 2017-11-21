Taipei, Wednesday, November 22, 2017 17:21 (GMT+8)
Commentary: Micro LED development to benefit from micro-assembly
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 November 2017]

Integrating micro LED chips with various ICs and biometrics sensors using micro-assembly technology offers many business opportunities.

Micro LED panels are being developed for small-size devices, such as smartwatches, and large-size indoor displays. But technological problems, especially mass transfer, have yet to be solved. Micro LED panels face increasing competition in production cost and yield rate from OLED panels.

As micro LED sizes range from 20-30 micrometers, there is much larger space among the chips arrayed in matrixes on substrates than that among LED chips. Using micro-assembly technology, ICs and biometrics sensors can be embedded in the vacant space in between the chips to form integrated applications for wearables, smart home-use and IoT (Internet of Things) devices and smart robots.

Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is developing heterogeneous assembly through cooperation with AI (artificial intelligence) IC design houses, using micro-assembly technology to embed vein-recognition sensors in micro LED panels for smartwatches or wristbands.

Among various biometrics technologies, vein recognition has the least possibility of mistaken recognition and thus has the highest security in identification. However, vein-recognition modules are too large for mobile devices. Micro-assembly technology can reduce the thickness of such modules to one-third and length to one-tenth.

