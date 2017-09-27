Taipei, Friday, September 29, 2017 01:52 (GMT+8)
Commentary: Micro LED panels can be competitive in smart displays
Jessie Lin, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

As the displays market is approaching saturation, micro LED panels can compete with LCD and OLED if they are used as smart displays through being embedded with sensors.

Micro LED panels have advantages of high luminance, quick response, transparency, and physical flexibility, and have much space for embedded sensors.

Micro LEDs on average occupy only 10% of the total panel area, meaning the remaining 90% is transparent. They can be adopted for transparent displays for retail stores. Alternatively, the empty space can accomodate various sensors for measuring temperatures, air pollution particles, and others, making micro LED panels a candidate for smart displays.

In Sony's micro LED-based CLEDIS (crystal LED integrated structure) display, the area of a single RGB pixel is 80 x 38 micrometers with a pitch of 1,260 micrometers, which means about 99% of total panel area is vacant.

An Apple patent shows that micrometer-size infrared (IR) micro LED chips are embedded in TFT-LCD panels for fingerprint recognition. Key components of conventional fingerprint-recognition modules are IR LED devices, CMOS image sensors and optical lenses. If IR LED devices and optical lenses are replaced with IR micro LEDs and micro optical lenses respectively, the dimensions can be reduced from 33 x 5 x 33mm to 3.5 x 2.5 x 3.5mm.

A smart watch

A smartwatch with a micro LED display developed by PlayNitride.
Photo: Jessie Lin, Digitimes, September 2017

