Veeco, Allos co-develop MOCVD for micro LED wafers
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 November 2017]

Veeco Instruments has transferred Allos Semiconductor's epitaxy technology onto its Propel Single-Wafer MOCVD system to enable micro LED production on existing silicon production lines.

With the Propel reactor, Veeco's MOCVD technology is capable of high yielding GaN epitaxy that meets all the requirements for processing micro LED devices in 200mm silicon production lines, said Burkhard Slischka, CEO of Allos, as cited ina Veecon press statement. He said Allos's technology on Propel has achieved crack-free, meltback-free wafers with less than 30-micrometer bow, high crystal quality, superior thickness uniformity and wavelength uniformity of less than one nanometer.

Micro LED display technology consists of less than 30x30 square micron RGB inorganic LEDs that are transferred to the display backplane to form sub-pixels. Direct emission from these high efficiency LEDs offers lower power consumption compared with OLED and LCD. The manufacturing of micro-LEDs requires high quality, uniform epitaxial wafers to meet the display yield and cost targets.

Taiwan Technology Center set up by Veeco Instruments

Veeco's Taiwan Technology Center.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017

