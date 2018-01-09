Samsung unveils modular micro LED 146-inch TV

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Samsung Electronics has introduced "The Wall," a consumer modular micro LED 146-inch TV, at its CES 2018 event. The modular, self-emitting micro LED TV was featured alongside Samsung's latest innovations in display technology, demonstrating how TV is evolving to act as a centralized connected smart hub to enhance everyday life.

"At Samsung, we are dedicated to providing consumers with a wide range of cutting-edge screen experiences," said Jonghee Han, president of Visual Display Business at Samsung, at the event. "As the world's first consumer modular micro LED television, 'The Wall' represents another breakthrough. It can transform into any size, and delivers incredible brightness, color gamut, color volume and black levels. We're excited about this next step along our roadmap to the future of screen technology, and the remarkable viewing experience it offers to consumers."

"The Wall" is a self-emitting TV with micrometer scale LEDs, which are much smaller than current LEDs, and serve as their own source of light. The micro LED technology featured in "The Wall" eliminates the need for color filters or backlight. The micro LED screen excels in durability and effectiveness, including luminous efficiency, the light source lifetime and power consumption, setting the standard for future screen technology, sai Samsung.

Featuring a module-based, bezel-less design, "The Wall" also shows how consumers can customize their television sizes and shapes to suit their needs. The screen can adapt to serve different purposes, such as creating a wall-size display for multiple spaces.

AI Technology for 8K Picture Quality

Samsung also featured a QLED TV featuring 8K AI technology, which will be launched internationally, starting with Korea and the US during the second half of 2018. This AI technology upscales standard definition content to 8K resolution. It employs an algorithm to adjust screen resolution based on picture quality characteristics of each scene, to continuously improve picture quality and transform any type of content from any source into a high-resolution 8K, said the vendor.

The 8K solution offers new features including detail enhancement to upgrade standard definition content; noise reduction; edge restoration function; and automatic sound adjustment for different content, such as sports events or music concerts.

Samsung also showcased 2018 Samsung Smart TV's enhanced connection and convenience functions at the event, including Bixby, SmartThings and Universal Guide.

Bixby is an intelligent assistant platform developed by Samsung and enables easier interaction between the TV and its users, thanks to its intuitive UX, and comprehensive voice analysis capabilities. 2018 Samsung Smart TVs will also offer easier sharing and connectivity, thanks to SmartThings, Samsung's IoT platform hub, said the vendor. It offers a simpler way to control the television and sync with other devices. 2018 will also see the launch of Universal Guide - an advanced program guide which automatically recommends TV programs and content according to a user's preferences.

The event also highlighted a variety of product zones, showcasing 8K-AI technology, 4K HDR Gaming, HDR10+, Smart TV experience and more.

"The Wall" - Samsung's consumer modular micro LED 146-inch TV

Photo: Company