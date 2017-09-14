Taipei, Friday, September 15, 2017 12:06 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
32°C
Taiwan market: Android phone vendors breathe a sigh of relief on iPhone X
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 September 2017]

Most Android-based smartphone vendors generally have breathed a sigh relief after Apple unveiled its iPhone X as they believe the impact of iPhone X on their sales in the Taiwan market will not be significant, according to industry sources.

The most challenging competition, however, will come from iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus released along with the iPhone X. Again, Android phone vendors expect sales of the iPhone 8 devices to stay flat or even drop slightly as compared to the preceding iPhone 7 products because there is not much difference between these two series of products.

While iPhone 8 devices actually come with higher performance CPUs, improved camera functionality and wireless charging technology as compared to their predeccesors, the hardware specifications of iPhone 8 devices are not particularly brilliant when compared to the latest flagship Android phones, said the sources.

According to Apple's website in Taiwan, the 64GB version of iPhone X will be available at NT$35,900 (US$1,194) unlocked and the 256GB version is priced at NT$41,500. The local prices will be about NT$5,000 higher than those available in the US due to the inclusion of business tax, insurance and promotion fees.

The pricing could impede iPhone X's sales momentum, commented the sources.

The 64GB and 256GB versions of iPhone 8 Plus will be available at NT$28,900 and NT$34,500, respectively, while the comparable versions of iPhone 8 will be available at NT$25,500 and NT$30,900, respectively.

Local telecom operators such as Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), and consumer IT products retail chains including Tsann Kuen and Data Express all have launched promotional campaigns to secure new iPhone orders. The amount of discount for replacement purchases may reach as high as NT$17,500.

Realtime news

  • M31 Technology to list on Taiwan emerging stock market

    Bits + chips | 8min ago

  • Microsoft appoints new head for Taiwan branch

    IT + CE | 10min ago

  • IoT product development hinges on seamless communication among things, says UL

    IT + CE | 21min ago

  • Entegris expanding R&D center in Taiwan

    Bits + chips | 48min ago

  • ITRI joins TSMC supply chain with new liquid nanoparticle monitor

    Bits + chips | 58min ago

  • IC packager ASE reportedly enters Amazon supply chain

    Bits + chips | 1h 2min ago

  • CHPT testing solutions for 7nm chips ready for mass shipments in 2H18

    Bits + chips | 1h 6min ago

  • Playnitride to mass produce micro-LED products at year-end 2017

    Before Going to Press | Sep 14, 22:01

  • China market: Demand for projectors for large-size home-use displays rising

    Before Going to Press | Sep 14, 21:54

  • IT, communication companies gearing up for 5G

    Before Going to Press | Sep 14, 20:28

  • MJC striving for more orders from Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | Sep 14, 19:40

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link