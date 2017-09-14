Taiwan market: Android phone vendors breathe a sigh of relief on iPhone X

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 September 2017]

Most Android-based smartphone vendors generally have breathed a sigh relief after Apple unveiled its iPhone X as they believe the impact of iPhone X on their sales in the Taiwan market will not be significant, according to industry sources.

The most challenging competition, however, will come from iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus released along with the iPhone X. Again, Android phone vendors expect sales of the iPhone 8 devices to stay flat or even drop slightly as compared to the preceding iPhone 7 products because there is not much difference between these two series of products.

While iPhone 8 devices actually come with higher performance CPUs, improved camera functionality and wireless charging technology as compared to their predeccesors, the hardware specifications of iPhone 8 devices are not particularly brilliant when compared to the latest flagship Android phones, said the sources.

According to Apple's website in Taiwan, the 64GB version of iPhone X will be available at NT$35,900 (US$1,194) unlocked and the 256GB version is priced at NT$41,500. The local prices will be about NT$5,000 higher than those available in the US due to the inclusion of business tax, insurance and promotion fees.

The pricing could impede iPhone X's sales momentum, commented the sources.

The 64GB and 256GB versions of iPhone 8 Plus will be available at NT$28,900 and NT$34,500, respectively, while the comparable versions of iPhone 8 will be available at NT$25,500 and NT$30,900, respectively.

Local telecom operators such as Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), and consumer IT products retail chains including Tsann Kuen and Data Express all have launched promotional campaigns to secure new iPhone orders. The amount of discount for replacement purchases may reach as high as NT$17,500.