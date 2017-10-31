Lite-On Tech reports first-ever quarterly loss

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 31 October 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported net loss of NT$3.419 billion (US$113 million) for third-quarter 2017 - its first-ever quarterly loss - due to impairment of NT$6.98 billion in intangible asset and production equipment for its Mobile Mechanic Business Group and a write-off of NT$1.2 billion in defective handset-use CCM (compact camera module) inventory.

For the third quarter, IT products including power supplies for servers, PCs and mobile devices, and PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals), accounted for 55.81% of the consolidated revenues and generated net operating profit of NT$1.981 billion; optoelectronics products including CCMs, LED devices and LED lighting products accounted for 22% and saw net operating loss of NT$474 million; SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives took up 15.6% and had net operating profit of NT$986 million; and structural components of hand-held devices and other product lines had 6.59% and recorded net operating loss of NT$469 million.

While utilization rates for handset-use CCMs are quite low currently, Lite-On is developing models for use in new handsets and expects to begin shipments in first-quarter 2018, company CEO Warren Chen said. Due to off-season effects in first-quarter 2018, CCM shipments will significantly increase in second-quarter 2018 and capacity utilization will rise to 80%, Chen noted, adding Lite-On estimates CCM sales in 2018 at NT$35-41 billion.

For fourth-quarter 2017, Lite-On Technology expects consolidated revenues to remain unchanged sequentially and profitability to return to normal levels.

Lite-On Technology: Financial results, 3Q17 (NT$b) Item 3Q17 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2017 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 55.992 5.52% -10.67% 160.404 -3.55% Gross margin 12.26% -0.86pp -2.33pp 12.79% -0.77 Net operating proft 1.794 -9.19%) -54.83% 6.068 -27.68% Net profit (loss) (3.419) 0.331 -95.15% Net EPS (NT$) (1.47) 0.14

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017