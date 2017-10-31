Lite-On Tech reports first-ever quarterly loss

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported net loss of NT$3.419 billion (US$113 million) for third-quarter 2017 - its first-ever quarterly loss - due to impairment of NT$6.98 billion in intangible asset and production equipment for its Mobile Mechanic Business Group and a write-off of NT$1.2 billion in defective handset-use CCM (compact camera module) inventory.
For the third quarter, IT products including power supplies for servers, PCs and mobile devices, and PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals), accounted for 55.81% of the consolidated revenues and generated net operating profit of NT$1.981 billion; optoelectronics products including CCMs, LED devices and LED lighting products accounted for 22% and saw net operating loss of NT$474 million; SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives took up 15.6% and had net operating profit of NT$986 million; and structural components of hand-held devices and other product lines had 6.59% and recorded net operating loss of NT$469 million.
While utilization rates for handset-use CCMs are quite low currently, Lite-On is developing models for use in new handsets and expects to begin shipments in first-quarter 2018, company CEO Warren Chen said. Due to off-season effects in first-quarter 2018, CCM shipments will significantly increase in second-quarter 2018 and capacity utilization will rise to 80%, Chen noted, adding Lite-On estimates CCM sales in 2018 at NT$35-41 billion.
For fourth-quarter 2017, Lite-On Technology expects consolidated revenues to remain unchanged sequentially and profitability to return to normal levels.
Lite-On Technology: Financial results, 3Q17 (NT$b)
Item
3Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
Jan-Sep 2017
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
55.992
5.52%
-10.67%
160.404
-3.55%
Gross margin
12.26%
-0.86pp
-2.33pp
12.79%
-0.77
Net operating proft
1.794
-9.19%)
-54.83%
6.068
-27.68%
Net profit (loss)
(3.419)
0.331
-95.15%
Net EPS (NT$)
(1.47)
0.14
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017