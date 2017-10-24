Taipei, Tuesday, October 24, 2017 19:14 (GMT+8)
Koge to see growing incomes from automotive and home appliance applications in 2018
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

Taiwan-based pump and valve maker Koge Micro Tech is optimistic about orders from the automotive and home appliance industries in 2018 as clients will begin pushing more new applications.

Currently, Koge is mainly focusing on supplying pumps and valves for applications in three major fields: automotive devices, medical equipment and home appliances.

Koge is also planning to establish new production capacity in Taiwan and China to satisfy rising orders and will also apply to be listed on the over-the-counter (OTC) market on October 26.

In the first half of 2017, Koge had around 40% of its revenues contributed by the automotive industry, 36% from medical equipment, 19% from home appliances and 5% from others.

Since demand from China's automotive industry for pneumatic waist cushions and massage chairs has been rising, Koge expects its orders to continue growing.

As for home appliances, Koge is mainly seeing orders for pneumatic pumps used in coffee machines, while some models have already begun adopting its liquid pumps.

For medical equipment, with the sphygmomanometer market already approaching maturity, the company has been seeking new applications to expand the product line.

