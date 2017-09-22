Taipei, Friday, September 22, 2017 20:52 (GMT+8)
Taiwan solar cell makers reportedly to form alliance to better competitiveness
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

Four Taiwan-based solar cell makers, Neo Solar Power (NSP), Gintech Energy, Solartech Energy and Tainergy Tech, have reportedly planned to form an alliance to integrate resources to enhance competitiveness in the international market, according to industry sources.

The makers declined to comment on the report.

The four makers have asked Taiwan's National Development Council to coordinate the formation, the sources said.

The alliance will face challenges of how to compete for orders in the international market in order to stop heavily relying on orders for outsourced production from China PV module makers.

