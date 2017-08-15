Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:18 (GMT+8)
Commentary: Consolidation of Taiwan solar supply chain badly needed
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

The integration of the supply chain of Taiwan's solar cell industry is a pressing job, as it is increasingly difficult for makers to survive volatile market situations and ever-expanding operating losses. Nevertheless, individual makers should first trim their operations before the entire supply chain can be effectively integrated and consolidated.

The integration of the supply chain, however, can hardly be carried out through traditional mergers and acquisitions. A solar cell maker has lamented that while all makers have failed to make profits despite the good economy and suffered great losses during the economic slump, merging them into a mega business is tantamount to forming a "big clan of beggars." And no one would be willing to lead the clan, as no concrete operating model is available to help the merged company to turn around.

Once all makers are integrated into a major family, its price bargaining chips could be boosted sharply. But now the biggest problem facing Taiwan's solar cell makers is not their pricing ability, but the positioning of their operations and the ensuing survival problem.

Over the years, Taiwan's solar cell makers have heavily relied on contract production to support their operations, and they still cannot quit the business mode although it is no longer viable. This is because China's photovoltaic (PV) module makers, who command a 70% share of the global market, have sharply reduced their reliance on Taiwan makers for contract production of solar cells they need. In recent years, China makers have significantly upgraded their technology and capacity for producing solar cells, while lingering losses have crippled Taiwan makers' ability to invest in developing new technologies or nurturing new talent.

Losing contract production position to Southeast Asia

What's worse, amid the mounting international trade protectionism, Taiwan's contract production position has been gradually replaced by others in Southeast Asia, who are less vulnerable to trade barriers imposed by such nations as the US and India. Accordingly, even if Taiwan's solar cell makers are integrated into a mega one, its price bargaining ability is not necessarily better than makers operating in Southeast Asia, especially now that many China makers have moved to invest there.

Taiwan makers have tried to integrate the supply chains of the solar cell industry over the years, but in vain. Industry insiders have stressed, however, it is imperative that they consolidate to utilize resources more efficiently, reduce operating cost and boost competitiveness, if vicious operating cycles and linger losses are to be averted. Otherwise, once Taiwan makers lag in technological ability behind their counterparts in China or Southeast Asia, they would be forced to exit the market. Such an undesirable situation may come after China starts mass production of passivated emitter and rear cells (PERCs) in 2018, which involve much lower production cost but boast higher efficiency than general solar cells, according to industry sources.

To facilitate the integration of Taiwan's solar cell supply chains, makers should manage to trim their operations first, especially phasing out inefficient production capacity, clearing off liabilities and accounts receivable, and settling long-term high-price materials supply contracts.

On another front, quite a few Taiwan solar cell makers are actively venturing into production of PV modules or panels to meet increasing domestic demand. For instance, Motech Industries, Solartech Energy, Tainergy Tech and Gigastorage are teaming up to set up a major module plant in Southern Taiwan Science Park, while Green Energy Technology (GET) and Gintech are also collaborating to operate PV module production lines. Among others, Neo Solar Power (NSP) and Anji Technology have also established their respective production lines.

At the moment, Taiwan's annual PV module production capacity is estimated at 1.5GW, already exceeding domestic market demand. Accordingly, makers will eventually have to compete with foreign rivals in international markets. In this regard, if makers can set up a production alliance, they can better survive the competition in global markets, which mostly remain in a state of oversupply due mainly to much lower capital and technological requirements for the production of modules than cells.

