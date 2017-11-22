Solartech to lay off 80 workers

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

Solar cell maker Solartech Energy has said it will lay off 80 employees working at solar cell production lines damaged by a fire accident breaking out on October 27, 2017.

Since it will take as long as six months to restore the fire-damaged lines, Solartech said it has to shift the corresponding work force to PV module production lines for the time being. But the 80 workers who have refused the temporary shift will be laid off, Solartech explained. Solartech has nearly 1,000 employees in total.

Solartech posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.775 billion (US$58.7 million), gross margin of -3.94%, net operating loss of NT$184 million, net loss of NT$163.4 million and net loss per share of NT$0.44 for third-quarter 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$4.874 billion, gross margin of -7.90%, net operating loss of NT$694.2 million, net loss of NT$769.7 million and net loss per share of NT$2.07 for January-September.