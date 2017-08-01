Taipei, Tuesday, August 1, 2017 22:57 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Taiwan solar cell makers see improved operations
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

Taiwan-based solar cell makers have seen improved operations due to rebounding demand, with some having already returned to profitability, according to industry sources.

The China government has extended the deadline for model PV power-generating stations to be entitled for feed-in tariff rates from June 30, 2017 originally to September 30, 2017, boosting PV demand in the local market.

In the US market, demand for solar cells and PV modules has spiked due to concerns about price hikes triggered by the US International Trade Commission's global safeguards investigation of imported solar products under Section 201 of the 1974 Trade Act.

In addition, PV installation is currently in a peak period in Europe and emerging markets.

Taiwan-based solar cell makers have seen significant increases in orders since late May 2017, the sources said.

Gintech Energy's factory in Thailand and Solartech Energy's in Malaysia saw operations turn profitability in April 2017. Tainergy Tech also swung back to profits in June while TSEC is expected to see the same in August, the sources noted.

The favorable situation for Taiwan-based solar cell makers is expected to remain until the end of the third quarter of 2017, but the situation beyong that is uncertain, the sources indicated.

Solar

Taiwan solar cell makers see rebounding demand.
Photo: Nuying Huang, Digitimes, July 2017

Realtime news

  • Nanya unveils new HQ

    Bits + chips | 1h 4min ago

  • Silicon Motion 2Q17 sales increase slightly, 3Q sales to decrease

    Bits + chips | 1h 16min ago

  • Yageo posts record operating profit for 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 1h 32min ago

  • Quanta Storage accelerates collaborative robots production

    Before Going to Press | 1h 42min ago

  • Chicony Power nets NT$1.72 per share for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 47min ago

  • Solartech sees July revenues decrease

    Before Going to Press | 1h 48min ago

  • Danen July revenues down 52% on year

    Before Going to Press | 1h 49min ago

  • VR HMD shipments may reach 10 million units in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 1h 51min ago

  • Nanya mulls developing 10nm DRAM technology in-house

    Before Going to Press | 1h 56min ago

  • Sales of Asustek ZenFone 4 to exceed 8 million units in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 57min ago

  • WPG 3Q17 revenues to rise up to 6%

    Before Going to Press | 2h ago

  • CHPT posts record profits for 2Q, 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 2h ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link