Taiwan solar cell makers see improved operations

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

Taiwan-based solar cell makers have seen improved operations due to rebounding demand, with some having already returned to profitability, according to industry sources.

The China government has extended the deadline for model PV power-generating stations to be entitled for feed-in tariff rates from June 30, 2017 originally to September 30, 2017, boosting PV demand in the local market.

In the US market, demand for solar cells and PV modules has spiked due to concerns about price hikes triggered by the US International Trade Commission's global safeguards investigation of imported solar products under Section 201 of the 1974 Trade Act.

In addition, PV installation is currently in a peak period in Europe and emerging markets.

Taiwan-based solar cell makers have seen significant increases in orders since late May 2017, the sources said.

Gintech Energy's factory in Thailand and Solartech Energy's in Malaysia saw operations turn profitability in April 2017. Tainergy Tech also swung back to profits in June while TSEC is expected to see the same in August, the sources noted.

The favorable situation for Taiwan-based solar cell makers is expected to remain until the end of the third quarter of 2017, but the situation beyong that is uncertain, the sources indicated.

Taiwan solar cell makers see rebounding demand.

Photo: Nuying Huang, Digitimes, July 2017