Solartech August revenues decrease
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 4 September 2017]

Solar cell maker Solartech Energy has reported consolidated revenues of NT$536 million (US$17.7 million) for August, decreasing 8.52% on month and 7.96% on year, and those of NT$4.250 billion for January-August slipped 42.80% on year.

The on-month drop was due to delay in receiving payments for deferred shipments, Solartech said. Shipments in August were actually slightly higher than those in July and August average selling price (ASP) remained unchanged, Solartech noted.

Solartech is fully utilizing annual production capacity of 850MWp currently and has decommissioned two old production lines with annual capacity of 60MWp and designated them as reserve capacity to meet urgent demand.

Poly-Si solar wafer maker Danen Technology has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$75.5 million for August, growing 4.51% on month but falling 12.75% on year, and those of NT$528.9 million for January-August dipped 54.27% on year.

Solartech, Danen: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Month

SEC

Danen

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Jul-17

615

(7.4%)

72

(52.1%)

Jun-17

672

(34.1%)

70

(55.4%)

May-17

599

(35.9%)

53

(66.2%)

Apr-17

532

(50.8%)

42

(72.8%)

Mar-17

459

(59%)

65

(57.5%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017

