Gintech wins solar cell supply contract from Philippines
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 31 August 2017]

Solar cell maker Gintech Energy has announced that it has signed a supply contract with Solar Philippines Power Project, the largest rooftop PV project undertaker in Southeast Asia.

Gintech said it will supply of 2MWp of solar cells in the first phase.

Gintech said it has set up a solar cell factory in Thailand and tapped markets in Southeast Asia and other countries except China.

The Philippines-based client has extended business operation to PV module production by building a factory in Santo Tomas, a small town in central Philippines. Inaugurated on August 23, 2017, the factory will reach annual production capacity of 2.5 million PV modules, equivalent to 800MWp, in 2018. A Gintech delegation led by president Pan Wen-whe attended the inaugural ceremony.

The supply contract is expected to pave the way for complementary partnership between Gintech and Solar Philippines. Gintech can supply solar cells not produced in China for Solar Philippines to produce modules for use in its domestic market and others in Southeast Asia, as well as exports to the US and Europe which have imposed antitrust tariffs on China-produced PV products.

Gintech Energy president Pan Wen-whe

Gintech president Pan Wen-whe.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

