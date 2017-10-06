NSP, SAS, Giga Solar see September revenues rise

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

Solar cell maker Neo Solar Power (NSP), solar wafer provider Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) and PV conductive paste supplier Giga Solar Materials have reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.049 billion (US$34.6 million), NT$5.663 billion and NT$1.002 billion respectively for September, all increasing sequentially and on year.

NSP's September consolidated revenues grew 40.09% sequentially and 1.01% on year; SAS's hit a record for the second consecutive month with increases of 9.31% sequentially and 149.93% on year; and Giga Solar's rose 30.86% and 21.17% respectively.

NSP posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.467 billion for third-quarter 2017, increasing 11.18% sequentially but decreasing 17.18% on year, and those of NT$6.849 billion for January-September dipped 48.84% on year.

SAS recorded consolidated revenues of NT$15.772 billion for the third quarter, growing 12.54% sequentgially and 119.56% on year, and those of NT$43.364 billion for January-September hiked 98.70% on year.

Giga Solar's consolidated revenues reached NT$2.552 billion in the third quarter, rising 12.45% sequentially but declining 18.11% on year, and those of NT$7.07 billion for January-September slipped 41.13% on year.