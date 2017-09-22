Taiwan sets tentative 2018 feed-in tariffs for renewable energy

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

Taiwan's Bureau of Energy (BOE) has set tentative feed-in tariffs for renewable energy in 2018, lowering the rates by 11.82-13.45% for PV power and 0.73-4.61% for wind power.

PV power stations or rooftop systems to be established in northern Taiwan will be given an extra 15% increase in feed-in tariffs and those consisting of high-efficiency PV modules will be entitled for a 6% markup.

Requirements for high-efficiency PV modules are that, under stable LID (light-induced degradation), minimum power generation of a PV module made of 60 mono-Si and poly-Si cells is 290W and 275W respectively and that of a PV module made of 72 mono-Si and poly-Si cells is 350W and 330W respectively.

Before finalizing feed-in tariff rates, BOE will hold a public hearing to collect opinions from all parties concerned in early November.

Taiwan tentative 2018 feed-in tariffs for renewable energy (NT$/kWh) Type of renewable energy Installation capacity Feed-in tariff rates Adjustment from 2017 Solar Rooftop PV system ≥1KWp ~ <20KWp 5.3848 (1H18), 5.2827 (2H18) -11.77%, -13.45% ≥20KWp ~ <100KWp 4.7906 (1H18), 4.6885 (2H18) -3.75%, -5.80% ≥100KWp ~ <500KWp 4.4564 (1H18), 4.3636 (2H18) -1.82%, -3.86% ≥500KWp 4.3264 (1H18), 4.2429 (2H18) -1.89%, -3.79% Ground-mounted PV power-generating station ≥1KWp 4.3785 (1H18), 4.2943 (2H18) -3.70%, -5.55% Floating PV power-generating station on surface of water bodies ≥1KWp 4.7723 (1H18), 4.6901 (2H18) -3.40%, -5.07% Wind Onshore (land-based) ≥1KW~ <30KW 8.6685 -3.38% ≥30KW 2.7669 for wind turbines equipped with LVRT, 2.7315 for those without LVRT -3.85%, -3.80% Offshore ≥1KW 5.8141 for 20 years; 7.0622 for first 10 years and 3.5685 for the following 10 years -3.80%, -4.61% and -0.73% Hydraulic ≥1KW 2.7988 -5.17% Geothermal ≥1KW 5.1956 +5.11% Biomass ≥1KW 2.5765 for without anaerobic digestion equipment; 5.0161 for with such equipment −0.91%; +0.15% Waste ≥1KW 3.8945 −2.24%

Source: BOE, compiled by Digitimes, September