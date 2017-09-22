Taipei, Friday, September 22, 2017 20:52 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
30°C
Taiwan sets tentative 2018 feed-in tariffs for renewable energy
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

Taiwan's Bureau of Energy (BOE) has set tentative feed-in tariffs for renewable energy in 2018, lowering the rates by 11.82-13.45% for PV power and 0.73-4.61% for wind power.

PV power stations or rooftop systems to be established in northern Taiwan will be given an extra 15% increase in feed-in tariffs and those consisting of high-efficiency PV modules will be entitled for a 6% markup.

Requirements for high-efficiency PV modules are that, under stable LID (light-induced degradation), minimum power generation of a PV module made of 60 mono-Si and poly-Si cells is 290W and 275W respectively and that of a PV module made of 72 mono-Si and poly-Si cells is 350W and 330W respectively.

Before finalizing feed-in tariff rates, BOE will hold a public hearing to collect opinions from all parties concerned in early November.

Taiwan tentative 2018 feed-in tariffs for renewable energy (NT$/kWh)

Type of renewable energy

Installation capacity

Feed-in tariff rates

Adjustment from 2017

Solar

Rooftop PV system

≥1KWp ~ <20KWp

5.3848 (1H18), 5.2827 (2H18)

-11.77%, -13.45%

≥20KWp ~ <100KWp

4.7906 (1H18), 4.6885 (2H18)

-3.75%, -5.80%

≥100KWp ~ <500KWp

4.4564 (1H18), 4.3636 (2H18)

-1.82%, -3.86%

≥500KWp

4.3264 (1H18), 4.2429 (2H18)

-1.89%, -3.79%

Ground-mounted PV power-generating station

≥1KWp

4.3785 (1H18), 4.2943 (2H18)

-3.70%, -5.55%

Floating PV power-generating station on surface of water bodies

≥1KWp

4.7723 (1H18), 4.6901 (2H18)

-3.40%, -5.07%

Wind

Onshore (land-based)

≥1KW~ <30KW

8.6685

-3.38%

≥30KW

2.7669 for wind turbines equipped with LVRT, 2.7315 for those without LVRT

-3.85%, -3.80%

Offshore

≥1KW

5.8141 for 20 years; 7.0622 for first 10 years and 3.5685 for the following 10 years

-3.80%, -4.61% and -0.73%

Hydraulic

≥1KW

2.7988

-5.17%

Geothermal

≥1KW

5.1956

+5.11%

Biomass

≥1KW

2.5765 for without anaerobic digestion equipment; 5.0161 for with such equipment

−0.91%; +0.15%

Waste

≥1KW

3.8945

−2.24%

Source: BOE, compiled by Digitimes, September

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link