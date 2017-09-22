Taiwan sets tentative 2018 feed-in tariffs for renewable energy

Taiwan's Bureau of Energy (BOE) has set tentative feed-in tariffs for renewable energy in 2018, lowering the rates by 11.82-13.45% for PV power and 0.73-4.61% for wind power.
PV power stations or rooftop systems to be established in northern Taiwan will be given an extra 15% increase in feed-in tariffs and those consisting of high-efficiency PV modules will be entitled for a 6% markup.
Requirements for high-efficiency PV modules are that, under stable LID (light-induced degradation), minimum power generation of a PV module made of 60 mono-Si and poly-Si cells is 290W and 275W respectively and that of a PV module made of 72 mono-Si and poly-Si cells is 350W and 330W respectively.
Before finalizing feed-in tariff rates, BOE will hold a public hearing to collect opinions from all parties concerned in early November.
Taiwan tentative 2018 feed-in tariffs for renewable energy (NT$/kWh)
Type of renewable energy
Installation capacity
Feed-in tariff rates
Adjustment from 2017
Solar
Rooftop PV system
≥1KWp ~ <20KWp
5.3848 (1H18), 5.2827 (2H18)
-11.77%, -13.45%
≥20KWp ~ <100KWp
4.7906 (1H18), 4.6885 (2H18)
-3.75%, -5.80%
≥100KWp ~ <500KWp
4.4564 (1H18), 4.3636 (2H18)
-1.82%, -3.86%
≥500KWp
4.3264 (1H18), 4.2429 (2H18)
-1.89%, -3.79%
Ground-mounted PV power-generating station
≥1KWp
4.3785 (1H18), 4.2943 (2H18)
-3.70%, -5.55%
Floating PV power-generating station on surface of water bodies
≥1KWp
4.7723 (1H18), 4.6901 (2H18)
-3.40%, -5.07%
Wind
Onshore (land-based)
≥1KW~ <30KW
8.6685
-3.38%
≥30KW
2.7669 for wind turbines equipped with LVRT, 2.7315 for those without LVRT
-3.85%, -3.80%
Offshore
≥1KW
5.8141 for 20 years; 7.0622 for first 10 years and 3.5685 for the following 10 years
-3.80%, -4.61% and -0.73%
Hydraulic
≥1KW
2.7988
-5.17%
Geothermal
≥1KW
5.1956
+5.11%
Biomass
≥1KW
2.5765 for without anaerobic digestion equipment; 5.0161 for with such equipment
−0.91%; +0.15%
Waste
≥1KW
3.8945
−2.24%
Source: BOE, compiled by Digitimes, September