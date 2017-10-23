Taipei, Tuesday, October 24, 2017 19:14 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
Taiwan groups ink MoU with Germany-based WPD
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 23 October 2017]

CR Classification Society, Metal Industries Research & Development Center, and Taiwan Institute of Economic Research have jointly signed an MoU with WPD, a Germany-based developer of renewable energy, to help them establish capability of feasibility evaluation and third-party certification for renewable energy development projects, especially offshore wind farms, according to Bureau of Standards, Metrology & Inspection (BSMI).

The Taiwan government has set policies encouraging local renewable energy development. BSMI, to convince local banks and investors to finance renewable energy projects, has had the three groups organize a technical team for conducting feasibility evaluation and third-party certification.

The MoU is for WPD to offer its offshore wind farm projects as model field sites for the technical team to undertake due diligence, helping the team build up third-party certification capability.

WPD are setting up PV power stations and offshore and onshore wind turbines with combined installation capacity of 350MW in Taiwan.

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link