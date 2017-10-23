Taiwan groups ink MoU with Germany-based WPD

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 23 October 2017]

CR Classification Society, Metal Industries Research & Development Center, and Taiwan Institute of Economic Research have jointly signed an MoU with WPD, a Germany-based developer of renewable energy, to help them establish capability of feasibility evaluation and third-party certification for renewable energy development projects, especially offshore wind farms, according to Bureau of Standards, Metrology & Inspection (BSMI).

The Taiwan government has set policies encouraging local renewable energy development. BSMI, to convince local banks and investors to finance renewable energy projects, has had the three groups organize a technical team for conducting feasibility evaluation and third-party certification.

The MoU is for WPD to offer its offshore wind farm projects as model field sites for the technical team to undertake due diligence, helping the team build up third-party certification capability.

WPD are setting up PV power stations and offshore and onshore wind turbines with combined installation capacity of 350MW in Taiwan.